LAS VEGAS (AP) — Winnipeg Jets forward Morgan Barron took a skate to his face Tuesday night, requiring more than 75 stitches, but he returned to the ice less than a period later.

Barron was injured in the first period during a big scramble in front of the Vegas Golden Knights’ net in Game 1 of the teams’ Western Conference first-round series. As players collapsed around the front of the net in pursuit of a loose puck, Vegas goalie Laurent Brossoit’s skate cut Barron.

Barron immediately went to the Jets’ locker room, but returned in the second period wearing a full cage on his head.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports