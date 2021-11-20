Jeremiah Masoli, Dane Evans throw touchdown passes as Ticats defeat Roughriders 24 3

National Sports

by: By DAN RALPH

Posted: / Updated:

HAMILTON – Jeremiah Masoli and Dane Evans threw touchdown passes as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders 24-3 in the regular-season finale for both teams Saturday.

Both squads had already cemented second spot in their respective divisions before kickoff.

Saskatchewan clinched its position with last week’s 29-24 win over Edmonton, while Hamilton captured the East’s No. 2 spot with the Ottawa Redblacks’ 19-18 comeback win Friday night over the Montreal Alouettes.

Hamilton (8-6) will host Montreal (7-7) in the East semifinal next Sunday while the Calgary Stampeders (7-6) will visitSaskatchewan (9-5).

Isaac Harker made his first start of the season – and second of his CFL career – as Saskatchewan didn’t play many veterans.

That included starter Fajardo, running back William Powell, receiver Duke Williams, defensive lineman Micah Johnson and offensive lineman Dan Clark.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories