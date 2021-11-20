Jeremiah Masoli, Dane Evans throw touchdown passes as Ticats defeat Roughriders 24 3

HAMILTON – Jeremiah Masoli and Dane Evans threw touchdown passes as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders 24-3 in the regular-season finale for both teams Saturday.

Both squads had already cemented second spot in their respective divisions before kickoff.

Saskatchewan clinched its position with last week’s 29-24 win over Edmonton, while Hamilton captured the East’s No. 2 spot with the Ottawa Redblacks’ 19-18 comeback win Friday night over the Montreal Alouettes.

Hamilton (8-6) will host Montreal (7-7) in the East semifinal next Sunday while the Calgary Stampeders (7-6) will visitSaskatchewan (9-5).

Isaac Harker made his first start of the season – and second of his CFL career – as Saskatchewan didn’t play many veterans.

That included starter Fajardo, running back William Powell, receiver Duke Williams, defensive lineman Micah Johnson and offensive lineman Dan Clark.