NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP)Daniss Jenkins and Clayton Walker Jr. both scored 18 points to help Iona defeat Siena 93-60 on Sunday.

Jenkins added nine rebounds and six assists for the Gaels (22-7, 15-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Clayton added five assists and seven steals. Nelly Junior Joseph was 5 of 8 shooting and 4 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding nine rebounds and three steals. The Gaels prolonged their winning streak to nine games.

Michael Eley led the Saints (17-12, 11-7) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Zek Tekin added 10 points and four steals for Siena. Jackson Stormo also had nine points.

