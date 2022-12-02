NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP)Daniss Jenkins’ 31 points led Iona past Niagara 78-56 on Friday night.

Jenkins also had five assists, three steals, and three blocks for the Gaels (3-2). Walter Clayton Jr. scored 13 points, going 5 of 8 and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Nelly Junior Joseph was 4 of 9 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Aaron Gray led the way for the Purple Eagles (3-4) with 14 points and six rebounds. Noah Thomasson added 12 points for Niagara. Harlan Obioha also recorded 10 points and six rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.