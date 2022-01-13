Jefferson carries Middle Tennessee over FAU 70-57

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP)Josh Jefferson posted 19 points as Middle Tennessee won its seventh consecutive home game, topping Florida Atlantic 70-57 on Thursday night.

Camryn Weston had 13 points for Middle Tennessee (10-6, 1-2 Conference USA).

Alijah Martin had 13 points for the Owls (8-7, 1-1).

Michael Forrest, who led the Owls in scoring entering the matchup with 15 points per game, scored 3 points (1 of 11).

