Jazz hand short-handed Bucks third straight loss, 107-95

MILWAUKEE (AP)Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points and the Utah Jazz beat the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 107-95 on Sunday to hand the defending NBA champions their third straight loss.

Both teams were coming off losses Saturday night.

Mike Conley added 20 points, Jordan Clarkson had 15 and Bojan Bogdanovic added 14 to help Utah rebound from its first loss of the season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Milwaukee has dropped three home games over the last five nights and has shot 27.5% (36 of 131) from 3-point range during that stretch. The Bucks opened the home stand with a 113-108 loss to Minnesota.

Khris Middleton missed Sunday’s game with an illness, causing one more obstacle for a Milwaukee team that already has been playing without usual starters Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and Donte DiVincenzo due to injury. Reserve forward Rodney Hood left with a bruised right hand after playing just 11 minutes.

LAKERS 95, ROCKETS 85

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Carmelo Anthony scored 23 points in a reserve role and Russell Westbrook added 20 points in the Lakers’ victory over the Rockets.

Anthony Davis had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and LeBron James scored 15 points in the Lakers’ fourth win in five games after opening the season with two losses.

Eric Gordon scored 17 points and Christian Wood had 16 for the Rockets, who lost their fourth straight at the start of a five-game road trip.

Anthony had another dynamic game in his first season with Los Angeles, hitting five 3-pointers and tying his career high with four blocked shots. The 19-year NBA veteran, who has led the Lakers in scoring twice already this season, had at least four blocks and two steals in a game for the first time since Dec. 2, 2003.

NETS 117, PISTONS 91

NEW YORK (AP) – James Harden had 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists to power Brooklyn past Detroit.

Harden is Brooklyn’s career leader with 13 triple-doubles, and joined Larry Bird for second on the NBA’s list with 59.

Kevin Durant added 23 points before being ejected in the third quarter.

Cory Joseph led the Pistons with 13 points.

MAVERICKS 105, KINGS 99

DALLAS (AP) – Luka Doncic made a 36-foot 3-pointer to beat the shot clock and blunt a late Sacramento rally and finished with 23 points in Dallas’ victory,

The Kings cut a 12-point deficit to 92-89 with 4:53 to play. With about two seconds left on the 24-second clock, Doncic hit the 3 from just past the center-court logo.

Doncic shot 10 for 21 from the floor and had eight rebounds and 10 assists. The long buzzer-beater was his only make on seven 3-point attempts.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 16 points to help the Mavericks rebound from a 31-point loss in Denver on Friday night.

Richaun Holmes had 22 points and 13 rebounds for Sacramento, and Harrison Barnes added 15 points. The Kings lost for the first time in four road games this season.

HORNETS 125, TRAIL BLAZERS 113

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – LaMelo Ball had 27 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 13 of his 26 points in the decisive fourth quarter and Charlotte beat Portland.

Miles Bridges added 19 points and a career-high nine assists, and P.J. Washington had 17 points to help give coach James Borrego his 100th career victory. Charlotte finished 20 of 42 from 3-point range, with Oubre hitting six.

C.J. McCollum had 25 points for Portland, and Jusuf Nurkic had 13 points and 14 rebounds. The Blazers had won two in a row.