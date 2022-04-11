NEW YORK (AP)George Springer answered booing fans with a two-run homer and an RBI double, and the Toronto Blue Jays made three sparkling defensive plays in a 3-0 victory over the New York Yankees on Monday night,

Alek Manoah (1-0) struck out seven in six innings, helping the Blue Jays extend their Yankee Stadium win streak to five.

Springer remains targeted by fans for his time on the 2017 championship Houston Astros, found guilty by Major League Baseball of stealing signs with an unauthorized camera.

Fans booed Springer before and during each at-bat, and he finished a triple short of the cycle in the leadoff spot. Jordan Romano earned his third save and No. 9 batter Santiago Espinal had three singles for the Blue Jays.

New York finished with four hits. Jameson Taillon (0-1) got the loss.

PHILLIES 5, METS 4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer for Philadelphia in the eighth inning, and Rhys Hoskins and Didi Gregorius followed with run-scoring doubles.

The Phillies trailed 4-0 before they scored five runs in the eighth against two Mets relievers. Realmuto’s first homer of the season deep into the left-field seats made it 4-3. Hoskins ripped a tying double to left off Seth Lugo (0-1), and Gregorius lined one into the right-center gap for a 5-4 lead.

Seranthony Dominguez (1-0) tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win. Brad Hand worked the ninth for a save.

Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm made three errors in the first three innings, a bad look as he tries to win the third base job over rookie Bryson Stott.

TIGERS 3, RED SOX 1

DETROIT (AP) – Javier Baez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, sending the Tigers to the win.

Baez drove in Austin Meadows with a 396-foot shot to left off Ryan Brasier. Baez and Meadows are two new additions for a team hoping to contend.

Michael Fulmer (1-0) pitched the eighth, and Gregory Soto got three outs for Detroit’s first save of the season.

J.D. Martinez homered for Boston. Austin Davis (0-1) took the loss after giving up one run and two hits in one inning.

GUARDIANS 10, ROYALS 7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Cleveland rookie Steven Kwan hit a bases-loaded triple while becoming the first player to reach base at least three times in each of his first four games.

Kwan, who went 5 for 5 and safely reached six times a day earlier, finished the series 9 for 13. He got on base in 15 of 19 plate appearances and scored four times.

His three RBIs in the eighth inning Monday were the first of his career.

Oscar Mercado added a two-run homer for the Guardians. Logan Allen (1-0) earned the win with two scoreless innings.

Andrew Benintendi had three hits and three RBIs for Kansas City. Jake Brentz (0-1) got the loss.

TWINS 4, MARINERS 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Byron Buxton and Luis Arraez each had three hits, and Dylan Bundy earned his first win in a Twins uniform.

After Jorge Polanco doubled in Buxton for the game’s first run in the first inning, the Twins scored on three straight singles in the fifth. Arraez, Polanco and Gio Urshela all picked up RBI singles as Minnesota built a 4-0 lead.

That was enough run support for Bundy (1-0), who allowed one hit in five innings.

Chris Flexen (0-1) took the loss in his season debut. The righty allowed three runs in 4 1/3 innings.

PADRES 4, GIANTS 2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Manny Machado’s RBI groundout in the seventh inning put San Diego ahead, Austin Nola hit his first home run of the season and the Padres beat San Francisco.

Twin brothers relieving for opposing clubs, Taylor and Tyler Rogers, both pitched and factored in – Taylor earning his third save and Tyler (0-1) taking the loss.

Jake Cronenworth’s RBI single in the ninth provided insurance for the Padres.

San Diego right-hander Nick Martinez made his first major league start since 2017 for Texas after spending three of the past four years playing in Japan. He allowed one run on five hits, struck out six and walked one over five innings. Steven Wilson (2-0) earned the win.

Giants starter Alex Wood struck out six over 4 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits in his first 2022 start.

ANGELS 6, MARLINS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Michael Lorenzen allowed one run on two hits over six innings in his Angels debut and Brandon Marsh hit an early three-run homer in Los Angeles’ win over Miami.

Jo Adell also went deep for the Angels, who bounced back after losing three of four to defending AL champion Houston in the season-opening series.

Jesus Sanchez accounted for both Marlins runs with a pair of solo homers. Miami manager Don Mattingly was ejected in the fourth for arguing with plate umpire Nick Mahrley.

Lorenzen (1-0) struck out seven. Hernandez (0-1) went four innings and allowed four runs on five hits with six strikeouts.

ATHLETICS 13, RAYS 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Paul Blackburn pitched five scoreless innings, and the Athletics handed the Rays their first loss of the season.

Blackburn (1-0) struck out seven and walked one, helping the rebuilding A’s under new manager Mark Kotsay win their second straight after beginning the season with two losses.

Seth Brown and Elvis Andrus each hit a three-run homer for Oakland. Sheldon Neuse hit his first career grand slam with two out in the ninth against Tampa Bay outfielder Brett Phillips.

Wander Franco had his third three-hit game of the season for the Rays. Luis Patino (0-1) departed in the first inning with a strained left oblique.

ROCKIES 6, RANGERS 4, 10 INNINGS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Jose Iglesias’ fourth hit was a tiebreaking RBI single in the 10th inning, and Colorado won a game-ending replay challenge, spoiling Texas’ home opener.

After Texas pinch-hitter Willie Calhoun hit a tying drive in the ninth, Iglesias put Colorado ahead in the 10th and Connor Joe added a homer off Greg Holland (0-1), the eighth Rangers pitcher.

Mitch Garver walked with one out in the Rangers 10th, then was forced out sliding into the bag as second baseman Brendan Rodgers’ relay throw was wide of first – allowing Marcus Semien to score from second and Adolis Garcia to move up a base.

But Rockies manager Bud Black challenged the play, and after a lengthy review, it was determined that Garver’s slide interfered with the fielder. Garcia also was ruled out, ending the game.

Daniel Bard (1-0) got the win, and Ashton Goudeau earned his first save.

NATIONALS 11, BRAVES 2

ATLANTA (AP) – Maikel Franco drove in five runs on four hits, including a two-run homer as Washington beat Huascar Ynoa and Atlanta.

Franco’s homer capped a five-run third inning. He added a three-run double off Tucker Davidson when the Nationals scored five runs in the eighth to turn the game into a rout.

Josh Rogers (1-0) allowed one run on two hits in 5 1/3 innings in a fill-in start for Washington after scheduled starter Anibal Sanchez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a stiff neck.

Lane Thomas drove in three runs with two hits. Josh Bell drove in two runs with two hits.

Ynoa (0-1) allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks in three innings. Spencer Strider gave up one run in 3 1/3 innings. Marcell Ozuna had an RBI single for Atlanta, which lost its second straight.

ORIOLES 2, BREWERS 0

BALTIMORE (AP) – Cedric Mullins hit a two-run single, Bruce Zimmermann pitched four sharp innings and Baltimore won its opening game at a slightly altered Camden Yards.

On the 30th anniversary of its inaugural season, Baltimore’s ballpark looked noticeably different after the wall in left field was pushed back and made taller in the offseason. The new dimensions weren’t a factor in this game, though.

Baltimore won for the first time this season after being swept in a three-game series at Tampa Bay.

Zimmermann, the first Maryland-born pitcher to start a home opener for the Orioles since 1990, allowed three hits. Mike Baumann (1-0) got the win and Jorge Lopez worked a hitless ninth for the save.

Milwaukee’s Adrian Houser (0-1) allowed two runs and four hits in 3 2/3 innings.

