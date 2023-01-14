BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP)Ugnius Jarusevicius scored 16 points as Cal State Bakersfield beat UC San Diego 56-52 on Saturday.

Jarusevicius added seven rebounds for the Roadrunners (6-11, 2-4 Big West Conference). Modestas Kancleris finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Cameron Smith scored 10.

Bryce Pope and Francis Nwaokorie led the Tritons (6-11, 1-4) with 16 points apiece. Pope added three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Monday. CS Bakersfield visits CS Fullerton, while UC San Diego hosts UC Davis.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.