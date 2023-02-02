LOS ANGELES (AP)Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Amari Bailey scored 13 points and No. 9 UCLA beat Washington 70-61 on Thursday night.

UCLA completed a season sweep of Washington and stopped a two-game skid that had followed a 14-game winning streak. The Bruins (18-4, 9-2 Pac-12) won their 20th straight home game dating to last season and remained in first place in the conference standings.

UCLA dominated inside and defensively in the first half, scoring 26 of its first 30 points in the paint. However, the Bruins were sloppy, finishing with 18 turnovers. Tyger Campbell and Bailey each had five giveaways and Jaquez had four.

”Eighteen turnovers to me, would be like to other coaches what is 25,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said. ”It’s beyond unacceptable. Our supposed best two players had nine turnovers. … Those two single-handedly let the other team back in the game with their carelessness with the ball.”

Keion Brooks Jr. led Washington (13-11, 5-8) with 23 points.

The Huskies – who finished with 20 turnovers of their own – cut the lead to seven points several times in the second half but never got closer.

”If you turn the ball over they get out in transition and you don’t have a chance to get back and get your defense set up,” Jacquez said. ”Ball security dictates a lot of your offense and defense in the second half. We just didn’t have that.”

Washington fell behind early and didn’t score for a six-minute stretch. Braxton Meah dunked to end that drought and pull his team within 26-10 with 6:44 left in the first half.

”In the second half I thought we shared the ball, and Keion Brooks did a great job on isolations and moving the ball,” Washington coach Mike Hopkins said. ”You have to make shots. In the first half, we were 2 for 14 from the 3-point line. You’re not going to win too many games shooting that percentage.”

UCLA’s Jaylen Clark caught the opening tip between two defenders and scoring on an uncontested layup 5 seconds into the game.

UCLA beat Washington 79-49 last month and has won eight straight in the series.

STARS IN THE SEATS

Singer Lance Bass, actor Jaleel White and former UCLA and NBA star Trevor Ariza were all in attendance. … Former NFL defensive back Carnell Lake, who played at UCLA from 1985-88, was honored during the game.

HE SAID IT

”They do happen in the course of the game, but when you’re throwing passes at people’s feet and Nolan Ryan fastballs off the glass, you think you’re going to win anyway, in my opinion, tonight, you’re screwing around. And in doing that, all you do is make yourself look bad. Really bad.” – Cronin on UCLA’s turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: The Huskies will need to figure out how to run their offense more effectively against tough defenses if they want to make a run in the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.

UCLA: The Bruins held the Huskies to 22 first-half points.

UP NEXT

Washington: At USC on Saturday.

UCLA: Hosts Washington State on Saturday.

—

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25