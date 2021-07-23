Japan’s Emperor Naruhito declares the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics open

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- A 67-year-old male was rescued by first responders while hiking with his family on the Wailua Falls Trail on Friday.

First responders received a call at approximately 10:20 a.m. after the male visitor from California slipped and fell about 25 feet off the trail. The Kauai Fire Department arrived on scene at 10:35 a.m. and contacted the hiker's family.