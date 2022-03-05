LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP)Japan’s Yuto Tanigaki won the men’s mass start title, while teammate Yuka Takahashi claimed the women’s crown Saturday on the final day of the FISU World University Speed Skating Championship.

The German pair of Lea-Sophie Scholz and Michael Roth raced to the mixed team relay gold medal.

”I worked with my teammate Kota Mitsui, who basically skated in front of me the whole time to help me save energy,” said Tanigaki, who topped the 14-skater field with a time of 9 minutes, 23.55 seconds. ”The whole strategy was to get me gold at the end. So, he did his job really well and I got the win because of that.”

The strategy also paid off for Mitsui, who finished the 16 laps around the 400-meter James C. Sheffield Speed Skating Oval in 9:24.43 to take the bronze medal just behind Matthe Pronk of the Netherlands, who claimed silver in 9:23.80.

Takahashi said she won because she remained patient and listened to her coach’s instructions throughout her race. She finished her 16 laps in 10:19.23.

”I had a lot of instruction from my coach, so I basically listened to that and did what I had to do to win the whole race,” she said.

German Josephine Heimerl skated to silver in 10:19.52, while Hungary’s Abigel Mercs was third in 10:20.60.

Scholz and Roth won the mixed team relay by more than six seconds over silver medalists Mercs and Botond Bejczi of Hungary. The German pair clocked a championship record time of 3:10.07, while Mercs and Bejczi teamed to post a finish time of 3:16.14. Poland’s Iga Wojtasik and Dawid Burzykowski won the bronze in 3:17.04.

”She (Scholz) did a great job, and then I brought it home. It was good teamwork,” Roth said.

Japan won the overall medal count with eight – four gold, three silver and one bronze. Germany was second with three gold, three silver and one bronze. The Netherlands also won seven – one gold, three silver and four bronze.

The United States, which had won only two medals in the five previous FISU Championship events, captured three gold and three bronze medals.

Many of the college athletes who participated will return to Lake Placid next January for the 2023 FISU World University Games.

