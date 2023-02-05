NEW YORK (AP)Mervin James scored 20 points as Rider beat Manhattan 67-56 on Sunday.

James added 12 rebounds for the Broncs (13-9, 10-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson added 14 points while going 5 of 6 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had 11 rebounds. Dwight Murray Jr. was 4 of 11 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points. The Broncs extended their winning streak to seven games.

The Jaspers (8-14, 6-7) were led in scoring by Josh Roberts, who finished with 14 points and two blocks. Samir Stewart added 14 points for Manhattan. In addition, Anthony Nelson had 12 points and six assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.