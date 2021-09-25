Jackson’s pick helps E. Kentucky secure win over Austin Peay

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP)Parker McKinney threw two touchdown passes and ran for another and Matthew Jackson’s late interception helped Eastern Kentucky beat back Austin Peay 35-27 on Saturday.

Jackson picked off Draylen Ellis at midfield with 57 seconds left and returned the ball to EKU’s 9-yard line and the Colonels (2-2) killed the clock.

Da’Joun Hewitt’s 8-yard run marked the third touchdown in a four-drive span in which EKU turned a 20-14 deficit into a 35-20 lead with 12:34 remaining.

Austin Peay reduced the deficit to 35-27 when Ahmaad Tanner ran it in from 1 yard to end an eight-play, 79-yard drive with 4:12 left. The Governors’ defense held and forced a three-and-out before Jackson’s game-saving pick.

Hewitt finished with 103 yards rushing on 22 carries for EKU.

Ellis threw for 298 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted three times, Tanner ran for 99 yards on 20 carries with two scores and Baniko Harley had nine receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown for Austin Peay.

