CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP)Tre Jackson had 18 points in Western Carolina’s 83-68 win over Chattanooga on Saturday.

Jackson was 6 of 11 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) for the Catamounts (13-12, 6-6 Southern Conference). Russell Jones scored 15 points, going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line. Vonterius Woolbright was 3 of 6 shooting and 5 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

KC Hankton led the Mocs (12-13, 4-8) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and seven rebounds. Jamaal Walker added 16 points for Chattanooga. In addition, Dalvin White had 10 points.

Western Carolina took the lead with 17:22 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 37-33 at halftime, with Jackson racking up 13 points. Western Carolina extended its lead to 48-38 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Jones scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Western Carolina visits Wofford while Chattanooga hosts Citadel.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.