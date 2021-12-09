Jackson, Grizzlies pull away from Lakers 108-95

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 25 points, Desmond Bane added 23 and the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 108-95 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

Tyus Jones and De’Anthony Melton added 12 points apiece for Memphis, which won for the sixth time in seven games.

LeBron James had a triple-double with 20 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, and Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 22 points. Talen Horton-Tucker and Avery Bradley each added 10 points.

The Grizzlies were without leading scorer Ja Morant and their top defender, Dillon Brooks, who are in health and protocol protection. That put Memphis at a personnel disadvantage.

JAZZ 118, 76ERS 96

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 21 rebounds, and Utah extended its winning streak to six games.

Hassan Whiteside added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Utah.

Joel Embiid had 19 points and nine rebounds for the 76ers. Seth Curry scored 18 points and Tobias Harris 17 for Philadelphia, which had won four of five.

Both teams were playing the second night of a back-to-back, and it was the 76ers who looked tired after halftime.

SPURS 123, NUGGETS 111

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Derrick White had 23 points, Lonnie Walker IV added 21 and San Antonio never trailed in beating Denver, snapping a two-game skid.

Dejounte Murray added 20 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for San Antonio, which is in the middle of a five-game homestand.

Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his fifth triple-double of the season for Denver. Aaron Gordon added 25 points and Will Barton had 19.

Denver closes a seven-game trip Saturday in San Antonio.

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports