Florida (6-6, Southeastern) vs. Oregon State (9-3, Pac-12), Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Las Vegas

TOP PLAYERS

Florida: QB Anthony Richardson, 2,549 yards passing, 17 TD passes.

Oregon State: WR Tre’Shaun Harrison, 52 catches, 604 yards, 4 TDs.

NOTABLE

Florida: The Gators managed to get bowl-eligible despite losing to Vanderbilt and Florida State to end the regular season.

Oregon State: The Beavers finished the regular season with three straight wins, including 38-34 over archrival Oregon, and their nine victories are the most since 2012.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Florida: Gators are in their fifth straight bowl, 24-23 all-time in bowls, first time in Las Vegas Bowl.

Oregon State: Beavers are in second straight bowl, 11-7 all-time in bowls, third appearance in Las Vegas Bowl.

