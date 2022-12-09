NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Brock Nelson scored twice, Cal Clutterbuck had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat New Jersey 6-4 Friday night, handing the first-place Devils just their second regulation loss in 21 games.

Anders Lee, Casey Cizikas and Oliver Wahlstrom also scored, and Mathew Barzal and Alexander Romanov each had two assists as New York improved to 8-2-0 in their last 10 trips to Prudential Center. Semyon Varlamov made 25 saves.

Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist, and Nico Hischier, Tomas Tatar and Dawson Mercer also scored for the Devils. Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt and Jonas Siegenthaler each had two assists.

Vitek Vanecek started and gave up four goals on 17 shots before he was pulled early in the second period. Akira Schmid came on and finished with 13 saves the rest of the way.

PENGUINS 4, SABRES 3, OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Jeff Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime as Pittsburgh took advantage of a penalty to Buffalo’s Jeff Skinner.

Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in coming to the defense of goalie Craig Anderson, who was slashed by Guentzel after smothering the puck.

Guentzel, Rickard Rackell and Brock McGinn also scored for the Penguins, who have won four straight and improved to 11-2-2 in their past 15 in a run that immediately followed an 0-6-1 skid. Pittsburgh also improved to 7-0-1 in its past eight road games.

Tristan Jarry stopped 28 shots to improve to 8-0-2 in his past 10 starts, and 12-3-3 overall.

Skinner, Kyle Okposo and Victor Olofsson scored for the Sabres. Anderson finished with 29 saves.

CAPITALS 4, KRAKEN 1

WASHINGTON (AP) – Anthony Mantha and Alex Ovechkin each had a goal and assist and Washington won its third straight for the first time this season.

Marcus Johansson and Lars Eller also scored and Charlie Lindgren stopped 25 shots for the Capitals. Eller and Ovechkin sealed the with empty-netters in the final 1:06, with Ovechkin’s marking his 796th career goal.

Adam Larsson scored and Philipp Grubauer finished with 34 saves as Seattle lost its third straight.

BLUE JACKETS 3, FLAMES 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Patrik Laine scored on Columbus’ first shot and the Blue Jackets snapped a three-game losing streak.

Eric Robinson and Sean Kuraly also scored to help Columbus end a six-game home losing streak. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 12 shots in the first period before suffering a lower-body injury. He was replaced in the second by Elvis Merzlikins, who had 21 saves.

Michael Stone scored for Calgary and Jacob Markstrom stopped 23 shots in his first start after sitting out three games. The Flames had won three in a row.

JETS 3, BLACKHAWKS 1

CHICAGO (AP) – Blake Wheeler scored early in the second period, David Rittich stopped 22 shots and Winnipeg won its fourth straight.

Cole Perfetti and Adam Lowry also scored and Josh Morrissey had two assists to help the Jets win for the seventh time in eight games to move back into first place in the Central Division ahead of idle Dallas.

Taylor Raddysh scored midway through the second period as the Blackhawks avoided a third straight shutout. Arvid Soderblom finished with 29 saves in Chicago’s 11th loss in 12 games.

RANGERS 2, AVALANCHE 1, SO

DENVER (AP) – Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout, lifting New York past Colorado.

Braden Schneider scored in regulation and Igor Shesterkin stopped 41 shots through overtime and both Avalanche attempts in the tiebreaker to help the Rangers win their third straight after losing five of six.

Mikko Rantanen scored for the Avalanche and Alexandar Georgiev had 28 saves against his former team. Colorado, marred by a slew of injuries to key players, has lost four straighth while being outscored 16-5.

COYOTES 4, BRUINS 3

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) – Lawson Crouse scored his second goal with 13.5 seconds left in the third period and Arizona returned home to end a 19-game losing streak to Boston.

Josh Brown and Nich Schmatz also scored for the Coyotes and Karel Vejmelka had 43 saves to help Arizona end a six-game losing streak. The Coyotes returned from a 14-game road trip to play at Mullett Arena for the first time since Nov. 3.

Nick Foligno, David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle scored for the Bruins. Jeremy Swayman had 12 saves.

OILERS 5, WILD 2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists as Edmonton snapped a seven-game skid against Minnesota.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist. Derek Ryan and Kailer Yamamoto also scored for the Oilers, who have won six of their last eight. Stuart Skinner made 42 saves.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Mats Zuccarello scored for the Wild, who have lost two in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 33 shots.

SHARKS 6, DUCKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Erik Karlsson and Nico Sturm scored eight seconds apart in San Jose’s three-goal second period, and Eetu Makiniemi won his first NHL start with 23 saves.

Timo Meier and Karlsson had a goal and an assist apiece for the Sharks, who snapped a four-game losing streak with just their second win in nine games. Scott Harrington and Nick Bonino also scored.

Trevor Zegras scored and John Gibson stopped 15 shots before leaving after giving up four goals on 19 shots through two periods for the NHL-worst Ducks, who have lost seven of eight. Anthony Stolarz took over in the third period and had seven saves.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2, FLYERS 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Jonathan Marchessault scored in overtime to lift Vegas.

William Carrier also scored for Vegas, which hadn’t won at home against the Flyers since Jan. 2, 2020. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots, including Philadelphia’s lone attempt in overtime.

Scott Laughton scored early in the second for the Flyers, and Carter Hart finished with 32 saves.

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP-Sports