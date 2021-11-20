Isimat-Mirin, Zusi help Sporting KC beat Whitecaps 3-1

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP)Nicolas Isimat-Mirin scored his first MLS goal, Graham Zusi added a goal and an assist and Sporting Kansas City beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 on Saturday in the opening round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Isimat-Mirin tapped in to an empty net from point-blank range to give Sporting a 2-1 lead in first-half stoppage time. Johnny Russell’s corner kick was punched away by goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau but Khiry Shelton flicked a header back toward the net and Isimat-Mirin put it away.

Kansas City, No. 3 seed from the Western Conference, plays second-seeded Seattle or No. 7 seed Real Salt Lake in the conference semifinals.

Daniel Salloi played an arcing cross that passed the far post before Zusi made a sliding one-touch pass to Shelton, who side-netted a first-timer from 7 yards out to open the scoring in the 17th minute.

Cristian Dajome converted from the penalty spot in the 39th after Sporting’s Luis Martins was called for a hand-ball in the area to make it 1-1.

Zusi blasted a rising shot from 25 yards out to cap the scoring in the in the 58th minute.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories