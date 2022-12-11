NEW YORK (AP)Nelly Junior Joseph scored 24 points as Iona beat Saint Bonaventure 72-57 on Sunday.

Joseph added 10 rebounds for the Gaels (6-2). Walter Clayton Jr. added 16 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 6 for 7 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Daniss Jenkins recorded 11 points and was 4 of 13 shooting (2 for 6 from distance).

The Bonnies (6-4) were led by Chad Venning, who posted 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Daryl Banks III added 14 points, four assists and three steals for Saint Bonaventure. In addition, Kyrell Luc finished with 10 points and five steals.

Iona outscored Saint Bonaventure by 11 points over the final half, while Clayton led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.