Inter Miami CF-Revolution Preview

Inter Miami CF head coach Phil Neville revealed plans are already being put in place for next year after a disappointing term as his side prepare to visit the New England Revolution.

Miami, whose playoff hopes ended long before the term’s finale, have the chance to pick up their first-ever win over the Revolution.

However, they lost the last meeting with Sunday’s opponents 5-0 and have not won in five successive road fixtures but Neville’s focus already seems to be on the next season.

“This offseason will be massive for us and we’ve got a real big job to do this (winter) to get a roster next year that will mean that we can compete,” Neville said.

“I had really good conversations with the ownership this week in terms of their expectations, their ambitions and it hasn’t changed from day one. They want to win, they want us to be successful and they want to compete.”

The hosts are unbeaten in 10 consecutive games, with first in the Eastern Conference already tied up and the Revs – who have only lost four games all season – set a new single-season record for points with one game to go.

Neville may take inspiration from the Revolution’s head coach Bruce Arena, who outlined how underwhelming his side appeared when he was appointed.

“To think how far they’ve come is kind of remarkable,” Arena said. “It really is. That shows the character of these people – not only the players but the staff.

“And I guess they accomplished more than any team in the history of the league. So, that’s a heck of a story.

“So, you guys all have something to write. You don’t have to write about the formations and all the other stuff. You can write about it. It could be a history essay.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New England Revolution – Adam Buska

Forward Adam Buksa, who has registered 16 goals and three assists, has led the side this campaign.

Inter Miami CF – Federico Higuain

With three goals and four assists this season, Federico Higuain – who announced he will retire at the end of the season – ranks joint-third on both the scoring and assists charts for Miami.

KEY OPTA FACTS

●New England recorded a 5-0 victory over Inter Miami in the first-ever meeting between these sides, on July 21. The victory equaled the Revs largest ever winning margin and is the heaviest defeat in Inter Miami’s MLS history.

●The Revolution set a single-season MLS points record with 73 after a win over Colorado in their last match. New England’s 22 wins are tied with the 2018 Red Bulls for the most in the post-shootout era (since 2000). New England’s four losses are also tied for the fewest in a single season in MLS history.

●Inter Miami has lost its last five away matches, with four of those defeats coming by a one-goal margin. Fourteen of Miami’s 16 away matches this season, including all four wins, have been decided by one goal or drawn.

●Tajon Buchanan scored his eighth goal of the season in New England’s 1-0 win over Colorado. Five of Buchanan’s eight goals this season have been scored in wins by a one-goal margin.

●Gonzalo Higuaín has been involved in 21 of Inter Miami’s 35 goals this season (12 goals, 9 assists). No other Miami player has even reached double figures in goal involvements in 2021 (Rodolfo Pizarro – 9).