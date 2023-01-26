SAN ANTONIO (AP)Jonathan Cisse scored 24 points as Incarnate Word beat McNeese 70-65 on Thursday night.

Cisse shot 9 for 15 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Cardinals (9-12, 3-5 Southland Conference). Trey Miller added 14 points while shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line, and he also had six assists. Davante Dennis recorded 14 points and was 4 of 10 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line.

Christian Shumate led the way for the Cowboys (6-16, 3-6) with 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Johnathan Massie added 16 points, six rebounds and two steals for McNeese. In addition, Donovan Oday finished with 10 points. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Cowboys.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.