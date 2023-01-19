HOUSTON (AP)Jonathan Cisse’s 25 points helped Incarnate Word defeat Houston Baptist 89-78 on Thursday night.

Cisse also added six rebounds and six assists for the Cardinals (7-12, 1-5 Southland Conference). Josh Morgan scored and Trey Miller added 17 points apiece. The Cardinals ended a six-game losing streak with the win.

The Huskies (6-13, 3-3) were led by Sam Hofman, who posted 18 points and eight rebounds. Houston Baptist also got 17 points, six rebounds and six assists from Andrew King. Brycen Long had 11 points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Incarnate Word visits Lamar while Houston Baptist hosts Texas A&M-CC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.