Ike scores 33 to lift Wyoming over Boise St. 72-65

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP)Graham Ike had 33 points and 10 rebounds as Wyoming won its 10th consecutive home game, beating Boise State 72-65 on Thursday night.

Hunter Maldonado had 16 points and seven assists for Wyoming (18-3, 7-1 Mountain West Conference). Jeremiah Oden added 13 points. Drake Jeffries had 5 points and 10 rebounds.

Abu Kigab had 26 points for the Broncos (17-5, 8-1), whose 14-game winning streak was snapped. Tyson Degenhart added 13 points.

The Cowboys avenged a 65-62 loss to Boise State on Jan. 25.

