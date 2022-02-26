LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP)Graham Ike had 23 points and 15 rebounds as Wyoming extended its home winning streak to 13 games, defeating Nevada 74-61 on Saturday night.

Hunter Maldonado added 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Wyoming (23-5, 12-3 Mountain West Conference). Jeremiah Oden had 10 points Drake Jeffries added seven rebounds.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 12 points for the Wolf Pack (12-15, 6-10). Grant Sherfield added 12 points. Warren Washington had 11 points.

