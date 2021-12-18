Idaho beats American Indian College 84-55

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP)Mikey Dixon had 16 points and Gabe Quinnett added 15 and Idaho beat American Indian College 84-55 on Saturday.

Idaho (3-8) dished out a season-best 20 assists. Trevante Anderson led the Vandals with eight assists and chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds. Tanner Christensen added 12 points.

Dane Maggi had 19 points for the Warriors. Jeremiah Williams added 12 points. Kris Coe had eight rebounds and three blocks.

