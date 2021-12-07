Hurricanes push to maintain momentum vs. Lipscomb

The Miami Hurricanes appear to be improving, as evidenced by successive wins over Penn State and Clemson in the past week.

On Wednesday night, the Canes (6-3, 1-0 ACC) will host the Lipscomb Bisons (5-4), who have lost their past two games.

Jordan Miller, a 6-foot-7 wing who left George Mason after last season, is indicative of Miami’s recent improvement. Miller, benched earlier in the season, scored all 13 of his points in the second half Saturday as the Canes rallied to beat Clemson 80-75 in the ACC opener for both squads.

Playing well after a slow start with a new team is a relief for Miller, who started 66 out of his 69 games with George Mason the past three years, averaging 13.0 points and 5.9 rebounds during that span.

“The adjustment as far as coming to a new team was something I took for granted,” Miller said. “I didn’t know what to expect.”

Miami may not know exactly what to expect in Lipscomb — and vice versa — as this will be the first time the programs have ever met.

The Bisons have not had 6-9, 275-pound center Ahsan Asadullah the past three games, and that’s a big loss. Asadullah leads the Bisons in rebounds (9.8) and blocks (1.7) and ranks second in scoring (17.0).

Asadullah, a first-team All-Atlantic Sun Conference selection last season, was named the league’s best rebounder and top pro prospect.

Without him, the Bisons have relied on Jacob Ognacevic, a 6-8, 210-pound transfer from Valparaiso.

Ognasevic is averaging a team-high 18.6 points, and he has been incredibly efficient. He is shooting 60.0 percent on two-pointers, 63.6 percent on 3-pointers and 90.4 percent from the foul line.

Lipscomb’s Greg Jones is another terrific shooter as he is making 90.9 percent from the foul line, 38.8 percent on three-pointers and 44.4 percent overall. Tommy Murr (50 percent on 3-pointers) and KJ Johnson (41.7 percent) are also dangerous 3-point shooters for Lipscomb.

As a team, the Bisons rank 12th in the nation with a 40.8 percentage on 3-pointers.

Miami is shooting just 30.7 percent from beyond the arc, which ranks 274th in the nation.

Miami’s advantage will likely be in the athleticism of its three starting guards: Kameron McGusty, who is averaging a team-best 16.7 points; Isaiah Wong (14.9 points); and Charlie Moore (10.6 points, team-high 3.0 assists).

