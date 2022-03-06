Jordan Staal of the Carolina Hurricanes has made notable strides toward regaining an offensive touch in recent weeks.

Now he has taken that to another level.

Staal has five goals across the past seven games, becoming an increasingly key part of the team’s steady play.

“I’m going to continue to push and try to create more ice time for myself and play the way this team needs me to play,” Staal said.

He’ll have his next chance at doing that Sunday night when the Hurricanes host the Seattle Kraken in Raleigh, N.C.

The Hurricanes hold a 10-game home points streak, part of a 20-4-2 record on home ice. The latest of those successes came Friday night, when they overcame a two-goal deficit in an eventual 3-2 overtime triumph against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“The good thing about our group is we’ve done a good job of sticking with it,” Staal said.

Staal scored Carolina’s two goals in regulation in the Pittsburgh game.

“When pucks start going in, they’re going in,” Staal said. “When they’re not, you can’t be costing (the team) games. … You can’t start cheating the game. You just have to stay with it and believe in yourself and believe in what you’re doing out there and keep creating.”

Scoring has been an issue for the entire Kraken team. Seattle has scored more than two goals in only one of its past seven games.

The Kraken began a five-game road swing in the Eastern time zone with Saturday night’s 5-2 loss at Washington. With a game Sunday, it will be part of Seattle’s only games on back-to-back days in March.

Seattle holds a 1-7-1 mark across its past nine games, but the Kraken left Washington with a milestone achieved as captain Mark Giordano appeared in his 1,000th NHL game.

“I feel like it’s an up-and-down journey for me to get in this league,” Giordano said recently. “I put in a lot of hard work and years. Definitely a milestone that I’ve been looking forward to and feel a huge sense of accomplishment.”

Now in the final two months of the season, the Hurricanes realize they must keep up their intensity and show a level of grittiness to go with their usual speedy and talented play.

“Whenever teams start playing physical with you, you have to play physical back,” Carolina center Vincent Trocheck said.

Even though this is the first season for the expansion Kraken, this matchup is ripe with connections. Former Carolina standout Ron Francis, the team’s ex-general manager, is the general manager of the Kraken. Defenseman Haydn Fleury and center Morgan Geekie are former Hurricanes.

In November, the Kraken interrupted Carolina’s five-game points streak by winning 2-1 in Seattle. Brendan Smith, who has been out with an upper-body injury, scored the only goal for the Hurricanes in that game.

Even with that result, the Hurricanes have compiled an 18-4-1 record this season against teams from the Western Conference.

