NEW YORK (AP)Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season.

K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for his 50th of the season. Igor Shesterkin finished with 21 saves.

The Rangers had their three-game winning streak snapped and are 7-2-1 in their last 10. They clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2017 with a win over Ottawa last Saturday and are 24-8-4 at home.

With a chance to tie the Hurricanes for first place, the Rangers were hosting Carolina in its first visit to Madison Square Garden since Dec. 27, 2019.

PANTHERS 3, DUCKS 2, OT

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Jonathan Huberdeau scored at 3:41 of overtime to lift Florida over Anaheim for the Panthers eighth straight victory.

Anthony Duclair scored twice for the Eastern Conference leaders, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves.

Derek Grant and Troy Terry scored for the Ducks. John Gibson stopped 52 shots in an incredible effort that went for naught.

WILD 5, OILERS 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Kevin Fiala and Ryan Hartman each scored twice, and Minnesota beat Edmonton in a matchup of two of the NHL’s hottest teams.

Frederick Gaudreau also scored for Minnesota, which improved to 11-1-2 in its last 14 games. Cam Talbot made 27 saves.

Tied with St. Louis for second place in the Central Division with a game in hand, Minnesota is 9-0-1 in its past 10 home games.

Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play for Edmonton, his career-high 51st goal of the year and 21st with the man advantage, setting a franchise high. Wayne Gretzky (1983-84) and Ryan Smyth (1996-97) had the previous record. Edmonton got 18 saves from Mikko Koskinen.

CAPITALS 9, FLYERS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) – Alex Ovechkin scored for a fourth consecutive game to reach 46 on the season and T.J. Oshie ended a nine-game goal drought to help Washington extend its winning streak to four games with a victory over Philadelphia.

The Capitals scored three goals on their first six shots. Lars Eller scored twice, Martin Fehervary and Connor Sheary added goals, and defenseman Matt Irwin scored for the first time since Dec. 6, 2018. Goals by Garnet Hathaway and Johan Larsson closed out the scoring for the Capitals, who had their highest scoring output of the season and at home in 14 years. Ilya Samsonov made 19 saves to improve to 7-1-0 against Philadelphia.

James van Riemsdyk scored twice for the Flyers. Goalie Carter Hart left after the first period with a lower-body injury and was replaced by Martin Jones.

BLUES 4, BRUINS 2

BOSTON (AP) – Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the second period, and St. Louis rallied to beat Boston.

Torey Krug and David Perron each finished with a goal and an assist as the Blues (43-20-10) posted their sixth straight victory. Ville Husso had 39 saves to win his fifth straight start. Robert Thomas added his 48th assist of the season, extending his career-best point streak to 10 games.

Boston (45-23-5) has lost three of its last four since a three-game winning streak. Patrice Bergeron scored his 20th goal of the season, and rookie Marc McLaughlin had his second career goal. Jeremy Swayman finished with 26 saves.

SABRES 5, MAPLE LEAFS 2

TORONTO (AP) – Rasmus Dahlin and Rasmus Asplund each had a goal and an assist, helping Buffalo beat Toronto.

Tage Thompson, Kyle Okposo and Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo (27-37-11). Alex Tuch and Victor Olofsson added two assists apiece. Craig Anderson made 23 saves as the Sabres won the season series 3-1-0 and became the only team to defeat the Leafs three times this season.

Timothy Liljegren and Alexander Kerfoot scored for Toronto (47-20-6). Morgan Rielly had two assists to give him a career-high 53 on the year. Erik Kallgren stopped 23 shots.

SENATORS 4, RED WINGS 1

DETROIT (AP) – Tim Stutzle had two goals and an assist, and Ottawa stopped a three-game skid with a win over Detroit.

Austin Watson added a goal and an assist, and Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period. Anton Forsberg made 24 saves.

Stutzle’s goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson’s 15th goal of the season.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Detroit, and Thomas Greiss made 28 stops. The Red Wings dropped to 2-5-3 in their last 10 games.

ISLANDERS 5, PENGUINS 4, SO

NEW YORK (AP) – Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as New York beat Pittsburgh.

Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York.

Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heinen and Jeff Carter also scored for Pittsburgh.

KINGS 5, BLACKHAWKS 2

CHICAGO (AP) – Blake Lizotte scored twice, Phillip Danault had a goal and an assist and Los Angeles snapped a three-game skid with a victory over Chicago.

Trevor Moore and Jordan Spence also scored for Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick finished with 18 saves.

Taylor Raddysh and Patrick Kanes scored for the Blackhawks, who dropped their eighth straight game (0-6-2). Collin Delia made 31 saves.

PREDATORS 1, SHARKS 0, OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Ryan Johansen scored from a sharp angle at 3:18 of overtime to lead Nashville over slumping San Jose.

Juuse Saros made 25 saves for the Predators, who snapped a two-game skid as they try to maintain their hold on a wild card in the tight Western Conference playoff race. The shutout was Saros’ fourth of the season and 18th of his career.

Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 40 shots for the Sharks, who have dropped seven straight games – tying their longest losing streak of the season.

STARS 1, LIGHTNING 0

DALLAS (AP) – Roope Hintz scored with 4:50 remaining and Dallas forced Tampa Bay to wait at least another day to clinch a playoff spot.

The Lightning could have clinched their fifth consecutive playoff berth and eighth in the past nine years with a victory.

Scott Wedgewood stopped 25 shots for his first shutout since joining the Stars in a trade with Arizona. It was the fifth of his career.

Dallas started the night two points ahead of Vegas for the second of two wild cards in the Western Conference. The Stars have a game in hand on the Golden Knights.

The Stars beat Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy for just the second time in 17 games. He has five of his 28 career shutouts against Dallas. Vasilevskiy made 28 saves.

FLAMES 5, KRAKEN 3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Matthew Tkachuk scored three goals for a career-best 37 this season, and Calgary rallied to beat Seattle and extend its winning streak to five games.

Noah Hanifin had a goal and an assist, and Andrew Mangiapane also scored for Calgary (45-19-9), which had four unanswered goals in the third period.

Johnny Gaudreau had two assists and reached a career high with 101 points. Dan Vladar (11-5-1) started the third period in goal and stopped all seven shots he faced in relief of Jacob Markstrom (12 saves).

Ryan Donato scored his career-best 15th goal and Victor Rask and Adam Larsson added scores for Seattle (23-44-6), which was swept in the four-game season series. Chris Driedger (7-12-1) had 26 stops for the Kraken.

DEVILS 6, COYOTES 2

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Fabian Zetterlund and Kevin Bahl got their first career goals and New Jersey scored twice in the final minute of the second period against Arizona.

Tomas Tatar and Jesper Boqvist scored 22 seconds apart late in the second for a 4-2 lead. Yegor Sharangovich scored two goals in the final five minutes of the third and added an assist as the Devils won their second straight after breaking a five-game losing streak with a victory Saturday in Dallas.

Nico Hischier had three assists and Nico Daws made 19 saves in his second consecutive victory.

Nick Schmaltz and Travis Boyd scored for the Coyotes, who have lost four in a row and 11 of 13.

CANUCKS 5, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, OT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Quinn Hughes scored 51 seconds into overtime and Vancouver kept its slim playoff hopes alive with a win over Vegas.

The result moves Vancouver within three points of Vegas. Both teams are battling for wild-card spots in the Western Conference.

Elias Pettersson had goal and a pair of assists for the Canucks in regulation. Bo Horvat had a goal and an assist. Vasily Podkolzin and Brad Richardson rounded out the scoring for Vancouver, which has won four straight.

Shea Theodore scored two goals in the third period, Alec Martinez had a goal and an assist and Michael Amadio added a score for the Golden Knights (40-30-4).

Vancouver got a 41-save performance from Thatcher Demko. Robin Lehner stopped 22 of 27 shots for Vegas.

