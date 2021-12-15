Hunt scores 24 to carry Denver over UC San Diego 64-56

DENVER (AP)KJ Hunt had a career-high 24 points as Denver defeated UC San Diego 64-56 on Wednesday night, breaking a six-game losing streak.

Touko Tainamo had 12 points and nine rebounds for Denver (4-9), Coban Porter added 10 points. Payton Moore had nine rebounds.

Michael Henn, who was second on the Pioneers in scoring with 11 points per game, scored two on 1-of-6 shooting.

Bryce Pope had 13 points for the Tritons (5-4). Kaden Rasheed added 11 points. Jace Roquemore had 10 points.

Toni Rocak, the Tritons’ leading scorer at 16 points per game, scored four on 1-of-5 shooting.

