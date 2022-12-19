THIBODAUX, La. (AP)Caleb Huffman scored 19 points as Nicholls State beat Trinity Baptist 90-46 on Monday night.

Huffman added three steals for the Colonels (6-6). Lance Amir-Paul scored 13 points while shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. Marek Nelson was 4 of 5 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Eagles (0-5) were led in scoring by Jace Spinelli, who finished with 17 points. Gavin Korth-Loder added eight points for Trinity Baptist. In addition, Zach Kiadii finished with six points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.