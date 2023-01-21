LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP)Caleb Huffman scored 20 points including a tiebreaking basket with 10 seconds left as Nicholls State beat McNeese 71-68 on Saturday night.

Huffman was 8 of 13 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) for the Colonels (10-9, 5-2 Southland Conference). Latrell Jones scored 18 points while shooting 5 for 12 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. Pierce Spencer shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Cowboys (6-15, 3-5) were led in scoring by Christian Shumate, who finished with 18 points, three steals and two blocks. McNeese also got 16 points, four assists and three steals from Johnathan Massie. In addition, Zach Scott had 15 points.

