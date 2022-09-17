JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP)Tyler Huff threw two touchdown passes to lead Furman to a 27-14 victory over East Tennessee State on Saturday night.

Ian Williams kicked two field goals and Huff hooked up with Wayne Anderson Jr. for a 15-yard touchdown with 22 seconds left in the first half to give Furman (2-1) a 13-7 lead in its Southern Conference opener.

Huff connected with tight end Ryan Miller for a 3-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter to stretch the Paladins’ advantage to 20-7.

East Tennessee State (1-2, 0-2) closed within 20-14 on Tyler Riddell’s 11-yard scoring strike to Einaj Carter.

Furman didn’t wrap up the win until Dominic Roberto raced 46 yards for a touchdown with 48 seconds remaining in the game.

Huff completed 24 of 40 passes for 218 yards for the Paladins. Huff also rushed for 98 yards on 13 carries.

Riddell had 272 yards on 22-of-44 passing with three interceptions for the Buccaneers. Carter had three catches for 87 yards and two TDs.

