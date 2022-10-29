CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)P.J. Washington scored 31 points, Gordon Hayward added 23 and the Charlotte Hornets once again spoiled Stephen Curry’s annual homecoming game with a 120-113 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.

Kelly Oubre Jr added 18 points as the Hornets beat the Warriors for the fourth straight year at the Spectrum Center in Curry’s hometown despite playing without their starting backcourt of LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier.

Curry scored 31 points and had 11 rebounds to pace the Warriors, but missed a tightly contested 3-pointer at the end of regulation that would have won the game. He also air-balled a 3 in overtime and finished 3 of 13 from beyond the arc.

BUCKS 123, HAWKS 115

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday each scored 34 points as the Bucks responded after falling behind in the fourth quarter to beat the Hawks and remain unbeaten.

Antetokounmpo scored 30 of his 34 points after halftime and also had 17 rebounds. Holiday also had 12 assists as the Bucks withstood Trae Young’s 42-point effort and improved to 5-0.

Dejounte Murray scored 21, Hunter 14 and Clint Capela 11 for the Hawks.

76ERS 114, BULLS 109

CHICAGO (AP) – Joel Embiid scored 25 points and made a tiebreaking 3-pointer to help the 76ers squeeze by the Bulls.

It was tied at 109 after the Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic made two foul shots with 1:10 left in the game. Embiid then missed two free throws after Patrick Williams fouled him away from the ball.

Chicago’s Alex Caruso grabbed the rebound, but Zach LaVine missed a 19-footer. Embiid then nailed a 3 to give the Sixers a 112-109 lead with 18.1 seconds remaining.

DeRozan missed on a drive. Alex Caruso then stole a pass from P.J. Tucker, only to miss a 3, and Tobias Harris made two free throws with 4.4 seconds to play.

DeRozan, who reached the 20,000-point milestone in Friday’s loss at San Antonio, led Chicago with 24.

PACERS 125, NETS 116

NEW YORK (AP) – Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored a career-high 32 points, Tyrese Haliburton added 26 and the Pacers beat the Nets.

Mathurin, who had 27 points at Detroit on Oct. 22, made a career-best six of Indiana’s 23 3-pointers.

Isaiah Jackson had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Buddy Hield chipped in 17 for the Pacers.

Kyrie Irving scored 35 points on 13 for 22 shooting from the field for the struggling Nets, who have lost their last four games. Brooklyn’s defense has allowed 124.5 points per game during four-game skid.

THUNDER 117, MAVERICKS 111, OT

DALLAS (AP) – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points, and Oklahoma City erased an eight-point deficit in the final two minutes of regulation in an overtime victory against the Mavericks.

The Mavericks turned a one-point deficit after three quarters into a 15-point lead without Luka Doncic, and the Thunder stormed back from 16 down after the Dallas star returned.

Doncic had his fifth consecutive 30-point game to start the season with 31, but was just 8 of 23 from the field. He had his second straight triple-double with 16 rebounds and 10 assists.

Isaiah Joe, who didn’t play until the fourth quarter, scored eight of his 15 points in overtime, including a 3-pointer that broke a 101-all tie and started a 7-0 run in the extra period.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who had a season-high nine assists, scored six of the first nine Oklahoma City points in overtime.

JAZZ 124, GRIZZLIES 123

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk each scored 23 points, including a pair of late 3-pointers, to lift the Jazz to a win over the Grizzlies, who were playing without Ja Morant.

On their final possession, the Jazz were leading 124-123 and nearly lost the ball twice but it bounced to Markkanen near the basket and he missed a contested layup.

The Grizzlies got the rebound and after a timeout, Olynyk knocked the ball of out-of-bounds. On the ensuing play, Bane got a pass but slipped and fell beyond the 3-point line as the clock expired.

Bane had 32 points and Dillon Brooks had 30 points in his third game of the season to help make up for Morant’s 32.6 scoring average. He missed the game with a non-COVID illness.

KINGS 119, HEAT 113

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Kevin Huerter scored 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, to help the Kings win for the first time this season with a victory over the Heat.

It’s the first victory for Kings coach Mike Brown, who was hired this past offseason. The Los Angles Lakers are the last winless team in the NBA.

Kings rookie Keegan Murray scored a career-best 22 points.

Tyler Herro led the Heat with 34 points and knocked down five 3-pointers.

