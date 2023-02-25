WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP)Trayce Jackson-Davis turned into Jalen Hood-Schifino’s biggest fan Saturday night.

A few hours later, they were celebrating together.

Hood-Schifino scored a career-high 35 points, Trey Galloway fueled a key 12-0 second-half run and No. 17 Indiana gave Jakcson-Davis his first road win against No. 5 Purdue, 79-71.

”He plays the game at his pace and tonight, we really rode him,” Jackson-Davis said. ”We found a way to do something tonight that hand’t been done in a long time.”

It had been a dubious decade at Mackey Arena., where Indiana lost seven straight since 2012-13. That was also the last time Indiana (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten) swept the season series.

Now both streaks are over as is coach Mike Woodson’s winless run at the same venue. He lost four straight as a player and again last season, his first since taking the job at his alma mater.

And it came with a surprise twist.

Boilermakers fans gathered hours before tip-off in snaking lines and chilly temperatures aroudn the arena’s entrances – eager to witness Round 2 of the Big Ten’s big men battle.

Zach Edey certainly did his part, finishing with 26 points and 16 rebounds as the Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5) lost for the third time in four games and blew a chance to clinch a share of the conference crown.

Jackson-Davis, in contrast, was scoreless for the first 28 minutes, got into foul trouble and wound up with 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Instead, two other guys – Schifino-Hood and Galloway – stole the spotlight from Mackey’s first prime-time weekend game between the teams.

”He’s had his moments this season,” Woodson said when asked about Schifino-Hood. ”Tonight, he was brilliant – a total good game.”

And in the first half, when Indiana struggled offensively, Schifino-Hood did not. He scored 23 points to keep the Hoosiers within 38-34 at halftime.

Then, after Purdue scored the first basket of the second half, Galloway turned the game. It started with a 3-pointer and Galloway wound up with eight points, one steal and one assist during the 12-0 run that gave Indiana its first lead and in control 46-40 with 15:52 to go.

Galloway had 13 points five assists.

Indiana never trailed again, extending the margin toas much as 13, and with four Indiana players with four fouls, it was Schifino-Hood’s final scoring flurry that finally closed it out.

”Very few people have rolled through here and done that and to do that at 19?” Purdue coach Matt Painter. said. ”Getting swept by them is not something on our resume, but it is.”

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers certainly have played well since mid-January, winning nine of 12 and beating Purdue twice. And the secret to their success is obvious – defense. It allowed them to beat a top-five team on the road Saturday, even with Jackson-Davis held in check. That’s a good sign for the Hoosiers as March looms.

Purdue: Coach Matt Painter’s squad has hit its first real rough patch of the season and the timing couldn’t be worse. Though the Boilermakers have been the nation’s top-ranked team most of this season, they may be squandering a chance to earn a rare No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They need to find more consistent scoring options to help Edey – and fast.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Indiana: Tuesday’s road loss to an emotional Michigan State shouldn’t hurt much, especially with an impressive road victory at Purdue.

Purdue: The Boilermakers took a tumble last week and this one will only keep them sliding.

NOTABLE

Indiana overcame Purdue’s huge rebounding advantage, 46-23, and a stark free-throw discrepancy, 33-12, by committing just eight turnovers. The Boilermakers also were hurt by the their free-throw shooting, going just 22 of 33.

HE SAID IT

”We’ve got to play better, more than anything,” Painter said. ”Give Indiana credit. They better than we did.”

UP NEXT

Indiana: Hosts Iowa on Tuesday.

Purdue: Visits Wisconsin on Thursday.

