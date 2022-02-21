Hood leads Coppin State over Howard 86-82

WASHINGTON (AP)Mike Hood had a career-high 28 points as Coppin State narrowly defeated Howard 86-82 on Monday night. Sita Conteh added 21 points for the Eagles.

Hood shot 10 for 12 from the foul line. Conteh also had seven rebounds.

Nendah Tarke had 14 points and seven rebounds for Coppin State (6-20, 5-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Justin Steers added 9 points and 10 rebounds.

Coppin State posted a season-high 15 3-pointers.

Kyle Foster tied a career high with 27 points for the Bison (14-11, 7-4), whose six-game winning streak ended. Elijah Hawkins tied a season high with 23 points and had seven assists. Steve Settle III had 14 points.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Bison on the season. Coppin State defeated Howard 83-81 on Jan. 24.

