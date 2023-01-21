LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP)Will Batchelder’s 22 points helped Holy Cross defeat Bucknell 80-73 on Saturday.

Batchelder shot 6 for 10 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line for the Crusaders (7-14, 4-4 Patriot League). Gerrale Gates scored 18 points and added eight rebounds and six assists. Bo Montgomery recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.

Alex Timmerman finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Bison (8-13, 1-7). Jack Forrest added 14 points for Bucknell. In addition, Ruot Bijiek had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Holy Cross took the lead with 7:53 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 38-32 at halftime, with Gates racking up 10 points. Holy Cross outscored Bucknell by one point in the final half, while Montgomery led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Wednesday. Holy Cross hosts Lehigh while Bucknell hosts Navy.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.