CHICAGO (AP)Daron Holmes scored 20 points as Dayton beat Loyola Chicago 65-49 on Friday night.

Holmes added 10 rebounds for the Flyers (18-9, 10-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Toumani Camara scored 17 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and added five rebounds. Mike Sharavjamts recorded eight points and went 3 of 5 from the field.

The Ramblers (9-17, 3-11) were led by Philip Alston, who posted 16 points and two steals. Bryce Golden added nine points for Loyola Chicago. Marquise Kennedy also had nine points.

Dayton took the lead with 19:40 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 28-20 at halftime, with Holmes racking up 12 points. Dayton pulled away with a 13-1 run in the second half to extend an eight-point lead to 20 points. They outscored Loyola Chicago by eight points in the final half, as Camara led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Wednesday. Dayton visits UMass while Loyola Chicago hosts Fordham.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.