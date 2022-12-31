DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP)Daron Holmes’ 32 points led Dayton over Davidson 69-55 on Saturday.

Holmes had 10 rebounds for the Flyers (10-5, 2-0 Atlantic-10 Conference). Toumani Camara scored 10 points while shooting 2 of 8 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Koby Brea shot 3 for 7, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Desmond Watson finished with 13 points for the Wildcats (8-6, 1-1). Foster Loyer added 12 points for Davidson. Sam Mennenga also had 11 points.

Dayton took the lead for what would be the final time on Camara’s free throw with 10:42 left in the contest. His team would outscore Davidson by three points in the final half.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Dayton hosts Saint Joseph’s while Davidson hosts Loyola Chicago.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.