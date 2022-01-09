Holden, Thompson lead Towson over Northeastern 70-67

TOWSON, Md. (AP)Cam Holden had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead five Towson players in double figures as the Tigers narrowly beat Northeastern 70-67 on Sunday.

Charles Thompson added 13 points for the Tigers (10-5, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Juwan Gray chipped in 12, Nicolas Timberlake scored 10 and Jason Gibson had 10. Thompson also had seven rebounds, while Gray posted seven rebounds.

Nikola Djogo had 17 points for the Huskies (6-8, 0-3), who have now lost four games in a row. Jahmyl Telfort added 14 points. Chris Doherty had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

