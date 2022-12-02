NEW YORK (AP)Cameron Holden’s 22 points helped Towson defeat LIU 74-64 on Friday night.

Holden added five assists for the Tigers (8-1). Nicolas Timberlake scored 15 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 7 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Charles Thompson was 5 of 6 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Quion Burns led the Sharks (1-6) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and two steals. Marko Maletic added 18 points for LIU. In addition, R.J. Greene had 12 points, four assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.