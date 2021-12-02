Holden leads Wright St. past Purdue Fort Wayne 86-73

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP)Tanner Holden had 22 points as Wright State beat Purdue Fort Wayne 86-73 on Thursday night.

The game was the Horizon League opener for both teams.

Grant Basile had 19 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Wright State (2-5), which snapped its five-game losing streak. AJ Braun added 17 points. Trey Calvin had 14 points.

Jarred Godfrey had 24 points and seven assists for the Mastodons (3-4). Deonte Billups added 14 points. Ra Kpedi had 12 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com