CINCINNATI (AP)Keston Hiura hit a tiebreaking home run off Ross Detwiler in the seventh inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 in a battle of long balls on Friday night for their third win 13 games.

Hunter Renfroe’s three-run homer in the fourth and Willy Adames’ solo shot in the fifth built a 4-0 lead against Hunter Greene on a night every run scored on a homer.

Albert Almora Jr. hit a two-run homer in the fifth, and Brandon Drury and Tommy Pham followed with solo drives in the sixth on Eric Lauer’s first two pitches of the inning to tie the score 4-4.

Detwiler (0-1) entered with one out in the seventh and Hiura, the No. 9 batter, hit a first-pitch fastball the opposite way to right-center.

”At the end of the day, everyone matters, regardless of who we’re playing,” Hiura said. ”It was good to see everyone contribute, top to bottom.”

Lauer (6-2), who had been 0-3 with a 6.60 ERA since winning at St. Louis in May 26, gave up four runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings.

”Length is something we haven’t been getting lately, unfortunately,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. ”His pitch count was great. To pitch into the seventh was a big deal. He was aggressive in the zone. That was a big deal. He threw a lot of quality pitches in the strike zone.”

Miguel Sanchez got the last two outs of the seventh, Devin Williams pitched a one-hit eighth and Brad Boxberger stranded two runners for his first save since last Aug. 2.

Pinch-hitter Joey Votto just missed a winning home run, flying out to the center field warning track for the final out with two on.

”It was a great swing by Votto,” Reds manager David Bell said. ”It just came up a bit short. Putting an at-bat like that together is what you expect, but it’s not easy..”

Greene, who allowed five home runs to the Brewers on May 2, allowed four runs, four hits and two walks in five innings, raising his ERA to 5.26.

”I just failed to execute some of my pitches and they capitalized on them,” Greene said. ”This being my third time facing them, they’ve seen all of my pitches. I really have to emphasize executing all of my pitches.”

GETTING BACK

Milwaukee catcher Pedro Severino, serving an 80-game suspension following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene, was sent to Double-A Biloxi on a rehabilitation assignment. Barring any Brewers’ rainouts, Severino would be eligible to return to the Brewers on July 3 at Pittsburgh. The Brewers also assigned OF Corey Ray outrigh to Triple-A Nashville and sent RHP Jandel Gustave (hamstring) to Nashville on rehab assignment.

WORTH A SHOT

Mike Moustakas singled to Renfroe in the sixth sharply enough for the right fielder to try throwing him out at first base. The play would’ve been close, but the throw was high.

STRIKE ZONE

Third base umpire Ryan Blakney was hit in the upper back by a line drive off the bat of Milwaukee’s Tyrone Taylor in the fourth inning. Blakney was uninjured. The ball was foul.

PUTTERING AROUND

Before he homered in the fifth, Adames hit a foul top that trickled up the third base line and stopped. Adames walked over, leaned down and putted the ball to the approaching batboy.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: LHP Aaron Ashby felt good, one day after leaving Milwaukee’s game in the fifth inning with left elbow soreness, manager Craig Counsell said. . INF Kolten Wong (right calf) is ”trending toward” being ready to play when Milwaukee returns home to face Wong’s former team, St. Louis, on Monday, Counsell said.

Reds: Votto was scratched from manager David Bell’s original starting lineup, getting a day off. . RHP Tony Santilla (lower back) was placed on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Tuesday. . IF/OF Max Schrock (left calf strain) was activated from the 60-day IL. . RHP Lucas Sims (bulging disk) was transferred to the 60-day IL. . LHP Nick Lodolo (lower right back strain) is scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Louisville at Durham on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Brewers: Rookie RHP Jason Alexander (0-0) is scheduled to make his fourth career start and first against the Reds on Saturday. Cincinnati RHP Graham Ashcraft (3-0) allowed four runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings at St. Louis last Sunday.

