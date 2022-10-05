FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP)Gonzalo Higuain scored two goals and Inter Miami clinched a playoff spot with a 4-1 victory over Orlando City on Wednesday night.

Higuain gave Miami a 2-0 lead in the 38th minute and his penalty kick in the 52nd made it 3-0.

Miami (14-13-6) also got goals from Ariel Lassiter and Leonardo Campana.

Ercan Kara scored the lone goal for Orlando (13-14-6) to cap the scoring in the 71st minute.

Both teams play Sunday, with Miami hosting CF Montreal while Orlando hosts the Columbus Crew.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.