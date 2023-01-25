ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP)Cory Hightower scored 19 points as Winthrop beat Charleston Southern 76-64 on Wednesday night.

Hightower added six assists for the Eagles (9-13, 4-5 Big South Conference). Toneari Lane scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 8, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc. Kelton Talford shot 4 of 7 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Claudell Harris Jr. led the way for the Buccaneers (7-13, 3-6) with 15 points. Tyeree Bryan added 14 points for Charleston Southern. In addition, Kalib Clinton finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Winthrop visits Presbyterian and Charleston Southern travels to play Longwood.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.