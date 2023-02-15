CLINTON, S.C. (AP)Jaden House scored 21 points as High Point beat Presbyterian 71-69 on Wednesday night to had the Blue Hose their 14th-straight loss.

Kobe Stewart missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the chance to win it.

House finished 5-of-6 shooting, Zach Austin scored 19 points and added six rebounds and three steals and Bryant Randleman scored 16 points with half his total coming from the foul line for the Panthers (12-15, 4-11 Big South Conference).

The Blue Hose (5-23, 1-14) were led by Owen McCormack, who posted 15 points. Presbyterian also got 12 points and 15 rebounds from Stewart. Quadir Pettaway also had 12 points.

High Point hosts South Carolina Upstate and Presbyterian visits Campbell both on Saturday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.