DURHAM, N.H. (AP)Matt Herasme’s 17 points helped New Hampshire defeat St. Joseph’s (ME) 104-61 on Monday night.

Herasme added five rebounds for the Wildcats (4-6). Nick Johnson hit all nine of his free throws and scored 15. Jaxson Baker had 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Griffin Foley led the way for the Monks with 15 points. Camryn Yorke added 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.