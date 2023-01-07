NEW ORLEANS (AP)Omarion Henry’s 18 points helped New Orleans defeat Houston Baptist 82-59 on Saturday night.

Henry also contributed eight rebounds for the Privateers (5-9, 2-1 Southland). Jordan Johnson added 17 points while shooting 6 for 15, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc, and they also had six assists. Kmani Doughty was 5 of 9 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with 15 points, while adding three steals.

Andrew King led the Huskies (4-12, 1-2) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and nine rebounds. Brycen Long added 13 points and two steals for Houston Baptist. Bonke Maring also had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.