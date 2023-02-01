PEORIA, Ill. (AP)Ja’Shon Henry scored 13 points off the bench to help Bradley to a 62-52 victory over Southern Illinois on Wednesday night.

Henry shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line for the Braves (16-8, 9-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Rienk Mast scored 12 points and added nine rebounds. Zek Montgomery recorded 10 points and was 4 of 8 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).

Xavier Johnson led the Salukis (17-7, 9-4) in scoring, finishing with 13 points, four assists and two steals. Lance Jones added 13 points for Southern Illinois. In addition, Jawaun Newton had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.