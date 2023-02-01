PEORIA, Ill. (AP)Ja’Shon Henry scored 13 points off the bench to help Bradley to a 62-52 victory over Southern Illinois on Wednesday night.

Henry shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line for the Braves (16-8, 9-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Rienk Mast scored 12 points and added nine rebounds. Zek Montgomery recorded 10 points and was 4 of 8 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).

Xavier Johnson led the Salukis (17-7, 9-4) in scoring, finishing with 13 points, four assists and two steals. Lance Jones added 13 points for Southern Illinois. In addition, Jawaun Newton had seven points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.