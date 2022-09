NEWARK, Del. (AP)Nolan Henderson completed 30 of 43 passes for 296 yards and five touchdowns – three to Thyrick Pitts – to help Delaware beat Hampton 35-3 Saturday night.

Henderson connected with Pitts on touchdowns of 15 and 8 yards to give Delaware (4-0, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association) a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Jourdan Townsend scored on a 36-yard reception early in the third quarter and Pitts added a 7-yard TD grab with 1:46 left in the third to give the Blue Hens, ranked No. 8 in the FCS coaches poll, a 28-0 lead.

Axel Perez kicked a 20-yard field goal to get Hampton (3-1, 0-1) on the board with 12 minutes to play before Henderson connected with Marcus Yarns on a 7-yard TD that capped the scoring with 7:54 to play.

Hampton went 0 for 12 on third-down conversions and finished with just 156 total yards.

