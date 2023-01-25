WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP)Kurtis Henderson had 19 points in Hartford’s 73-56 victory over Stonehill on Wednesday night.

Henderson also contributed five assists and three steals for the Hawks (5-17). Briggs McClain scored 16 points and added five assists. Pano Pavlidis recorded 13 points and finished 6 of 7 from the field. The Hawks ended an 11-game losing streak with the win.

The Skyhawks (9-14, 5-3 Northeast Conference) were led in scoring by Josh Mack, who finished with 16 points and four assists. Andrew Sims added 11 points for Stonehill. Shamir Johnson also put up eight points.

NEXT UP

Hartford’s next game is Saturday against Chicago State at home, while Stonehill hosts Sacred Heart on Saturday.

